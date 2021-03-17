Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $26,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $190.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

