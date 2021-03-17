Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 436.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,472 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $44,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.10.

NYSE AMP opened at $221.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $233.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

