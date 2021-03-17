Cibc World Markets Corp Has $32.36 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 123,654 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

