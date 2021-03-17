Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $181.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

