CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba purchased 96,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

