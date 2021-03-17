CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

CMCT stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $194.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 96,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.