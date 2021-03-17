Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.26% of Cincinnati Bell worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 149,503 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 304,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $780.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

