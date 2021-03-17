Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair raised Cintas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

