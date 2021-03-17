Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CTRN opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 498.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

