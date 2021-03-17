Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%.

CTRN stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $939.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

