Citigroup Inc. Buys 46,407 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Surgery Partners worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

