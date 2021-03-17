Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.30% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

