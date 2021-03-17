Citigroup Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $74,539.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 577,709 shares in the company, valued at $56,216,862.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

