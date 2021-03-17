Citigroup Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

SXT opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

