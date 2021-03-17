Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 1,905 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90.

VICR stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.28 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vicor by 185.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial upped their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

