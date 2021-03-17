Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.84 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $270,674.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,326,704.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Clearfield by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

