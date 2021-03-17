Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

CLSD stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $141.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

