Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 62,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

