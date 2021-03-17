Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.92. 14,102,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 19,378,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,657,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

