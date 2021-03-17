Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 11th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CBGPF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

