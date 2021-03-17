CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of CLPS Incorporation worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

