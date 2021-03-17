CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Releases Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%.

NYSE CNF traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 422.30, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. CNFinance has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

