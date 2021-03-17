Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

CDE stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.