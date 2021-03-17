CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Equities researchers at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close.

CWBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CohBar by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

