Colin Moorhead Acquires 500,000 Shares of Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) Stock

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) insider Colin Moorhead bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$57,500.00 ($41,071.43).

About Aeris Resources

Aeris Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells copper, gold, and silver products. The company also explores for copper ores. Its flagship asset is the Tritton Copper Operations located near the town of Nyngan in central New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Straits Resources Limited and changed its name to Aeris Resources Limited in December 2015.

