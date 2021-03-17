Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

CCHWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.