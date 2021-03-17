Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim Sells 9,023 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after acquiring an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.