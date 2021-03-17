Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 353.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

