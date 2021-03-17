Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 3,980,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 886,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

ELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 283,226 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

