Comparing Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Athenex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Athenex and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 6 3 0 2.33 NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 2 3.22

Athenex presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $37.27, suggesting a potential upside of 17.36%. Given Athenex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Athenex is more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athenex and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $101.23 million 4.71 -$123.75 million ($1.67) -3.05 NGM Biopharmaceuticals $103.54 million 21.17 -$42.79 million ($0.85) -37.36

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Athenex. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Athenex has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -75.45% -66.12% -33.81% NGM Biopharmaceuticals -91.64% -29.47% -25.58%

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats Athenex on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oral Docetaxel and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oral Topotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and Oral Eribulin and Encequidar, an anticancer intravenous drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising Tirbanibulin ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; Tirbanibulin Oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and PT01 (Pegtomarginase), an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an inhibitory antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to inhibit the effects of elevated GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM217, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to restore pancreatic islet function and increase insulin production in patients with diabetes; and NGM621, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to decrease levels of a protein implicated in the dry form of AMD. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

