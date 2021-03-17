Comparing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) & Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 37.22 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conversion Labs and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conversion Labs presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.31%.

Volatility and Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Conversion Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

