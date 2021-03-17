Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $13,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,306.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.