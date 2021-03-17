ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.25

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 11526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 123,470 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.