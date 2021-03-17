ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $62.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 311,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 608,682 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

