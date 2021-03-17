ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $73.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 311,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 608,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

