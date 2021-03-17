Constellation 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.13 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $88.55 million and $3.13 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00053326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.58 or 0.00648708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070518 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

