Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.98 Million in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000.

Shares of MTACU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 194,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

