Context Capital Management LLC Sells 202,876 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,876 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,992,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 8,546.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.65.

About Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

