Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of BCLS Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,281,000.

Shares of BCLS Acquisition stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,554. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67.

BCLS Acquisition Profile

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

