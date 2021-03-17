Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 77.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Alphabet by 28.1% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 27,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $29.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,054.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,353. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,032.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,756.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

