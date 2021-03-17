Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,552,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,534,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. 566,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,820,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

