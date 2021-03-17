Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Corning by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 8,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $41.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

