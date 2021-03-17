Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae Sells 66,683 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corning stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,269,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

