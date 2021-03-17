Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRSR) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 22nd

Corsair Gaming’s (NASDAQ:CRSR) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Corsair Gaming had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,314,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.