Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 11,908 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $1,296,662.12. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.

Shares of CRVL traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. 35,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,008. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $111.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

