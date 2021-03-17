Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.15

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Coty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $21,712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $8,045,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.