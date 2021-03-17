County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ ICBK traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 million, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

