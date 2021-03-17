Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Director Scott W. Fordham Sells 43,750 Shares

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 52,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4,364.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

