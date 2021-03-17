COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on March 17th (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of COVAU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for COVA Acquisition Corp.

