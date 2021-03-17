Covesting Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 61.6% against the dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $216,599.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.38 or 0.00657659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00069112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026134 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

